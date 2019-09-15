|
|
Michael D. Huggler
Okemos - Age 69, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Michael was born in Alpena, MI. on September 26, 1949. He graduated from Alpena High School in 1967, and graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a BA in Business Administration. Michael was a Deputy Treasurer at Ingham County Courthouse in Mason, MI. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Beatrice Huggler. He is survived by his wife, Spi. they were married in 2003; His daughter, Kristina Grabiec; 2 grandsons, Austin & Matthew; brothers, Wayne (Nyla), John (Pat), and Paul (Cindy) Huggler; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2 pm at the Bengal Wildlife Preserve in Bath, MI. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019