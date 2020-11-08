1/1
Michael (Mike) Drumheller
Michael (Mike) Drumheller

Dimondale -

November 6, 2020

Born on November 23, 1956, Mike lived his life in service to his family and community. He adored his best friend and wife of 25 years, Marte, and they were rarely apart. He was so proud of his children, Dawn, Brenda (Matt), and Michael, and was deeply loved by them. When he married Marte he became dad to Leslea and Chris and was the man the 3 Musketeers needed. His favorite job was that of Papa to his grandchildren, Cortney, Allysa, Taylor, Frederick, Braxton, and Kyndal. Mike leaves behind siblings, Mary, Carol, Ella, and Jamie, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Drumheller.

Mike owned MR Drumheller Design & Blueprint in the Lansing Area for over 30 years. Mike served for many years in general service to the Al-Anon Family Groups. Most recently, he was the Chairperson for Michigan AFG. He felt a responsibility to give back to the program that had made a difference in his life. Mike was an avid Harley rider and Trekkie. He was a great listener, a magnificent teacher, and a searcher of hearts. His presence will be missed by many.

A celebration of his life will take place outdoors Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00pm at Alano Club East, 220 S Howard St, Lansing. A memorial motorcycle ride in honor of Mike's last ride will follow. Memorial donations can be made to Michigan AFG Inc, PO Box 980174, Ypsilanti MI 48198-0174.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 8, 2020
I know you are with god but still miss you . will see you soon sorry for the family . with all my love
Robin stockfisch
November 8, 2020
Robin Stockfisch
Friend
