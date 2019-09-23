|
|
Michael E. Schafer
Portland - Michael Edward Schafer, age 94, of Portland, passed away September 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 13, 1925, the son of Edward J. and Laura C. (George) Schafer. Mike was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a devout Christian man. He absolutely loved his family and he enjoyed every minute he spent with them, especially his grandchildren. Mike also liked to tinker, ride his bike, tell jokes, and he loved to smile and laugh with others. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #2168 and the VFW Post #4090. Mike retired from Motorwheel in 1987 after 43 years of loyal service.
Preceding Mike in death are his parents; beloved wife of 63 years, Irene; siblings, Betty (Clayton) Kramer, Edward Schafer, Rita (Bernard) Walker, Martha (Steve) Fedewa, John Schafer, and Joey Schafer; and in-laws, Leon Stump, Delbert Schafer, Donna Martin, and Reynold (Mary) Martin. Surviving him are his children, Larry (Mary Ann) Schafer, Sue (Steve) Heiden, and Michelle Schafer; grandchildren, Brett and Madison VanHorn; siblings, Jerome (Connie) Schafer, Theresa Stump, and Agnes Schafer; and in-laws, Hilary Martin, Bernie (Robert) Pung, and Rita (Jerry) Schrauben.
The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thank you to the staff at Portland Assisted Living and Memory Center and Grace Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Mike.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Portland VFW #4090. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-7 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 23, 2019