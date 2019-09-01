Resources
Michael F. Ellis

Michael F. Ellis Obituary
Michael F. Ellis

Toccoa, GA - Michael F. Ellis, age 75, passed away peacefully August 11, 2019 in Toccoa, GA.

He retired from Michigan State University after 39 years where he worked at the Cyclotron which he enjoyed very much. He was a local musician as well, and many enjoyed his performances around the Lansing area throughout the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gale and Blanche Ellis of Holt, Michigan, brother Patrick Ellis and sister Sandra Ellis Baffin.

Surviving are siblings, Dr. Rod (Shannon) Ellis of Georgia, Donna Proctor of Nevada, Brenda (Peter) Dohm of Nevada and Jeffrey (Lisa) Ellis of Michigan, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
