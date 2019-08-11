|
Michael Francis Hayes
DeWitt - Michael Francis Hayes, age 71, of DeWitt, Michigan passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019. Michael was born September 6, 1947 to Frank and Josephine (Noice) Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Richard and Stella Wenzlick; and sister-in-law, Michelle Wenzlick. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Becky (Wenzlick) Hayes; daughters, Josephine Francis, and Stella Marie. Mike was a graduate of O'Rafferty Catholic High School in Lansing, MI, and he proudly served in the United States Marine Corp as a young man. He was a very respected business man in the Lansing and DeWitt communities, through his leadership at FD Hayes Electric, Matrix Consulting Engineers, and Scoopy Doo's. Mike was the most giving and loving person you would have ever known. He volunteered at the St. Gerard community dinners for over 25 years. It didn't matter how much pain he was experiencing, Mike never missed a single dinner with his St. Gerard family. He was a founding member of the Christ United Church family in DeWitt. Mike was an avid supporter of the , a lover of nature, and had a very strong, undying faith in God. The things he held close to his heart were his relationships with people. He truly loved every person he came into contact with. Mike always found the good in everyone. Everybody loved him and valued his friendship. They loved his sense of humor, goofiness, passion, loyalty and his love of life. Mike loved music and singing, although he was not very good at it. Everyone loved to hear him sing, play his harmonica and watch him dance. He also loved to read and was a huge fan of James Bond and Star Trek. He loved to camp, hike and be outdoors. Mike had many wonderful adventures early in life, such as his traveling and sailing. But to him his life really began when he found his soul mate, and they started their family together. He was a loving and giving husband and an outstanding dad. He got up every morning and made breakfast for his girls and was there every evening to kiss them goodnight. He participated in every aspect of his daughters' lives, including their Girl Scouting, schooling, sports and activities. Mike loved every minute of it. Services will be held on Monday, August 12th. Please arrive at 1 p.m. to enjoy a walk through the life of Michael at St. Francis Retreat Center, 703 East Main St., DeWitt, MI 48820. Following the walk, Military Honors will be presented, and a Celebration of Life will start at 2:30 p.m. Family has asked that you please dress accordingly because the Celebration will take place outside. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or visit www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Hayes family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019