Michael G. Eyde
1939-2019 - Michael Gabriel Eyde lived his entire life in the Lansing area with treasured retreats, first at Houghton Lake and later in life at Gull Lake.
Mike was a graduate of Resurrection High School where he was a record high jump athlete and a football player with his two brothers as teammates.
The deep respect and admiration Mike had for his father and mother created the basis for his tremendous determination and success in life. It was at home where work ethic and team spirit began. Through their father, Mike and his brothers learned the basics of business through such experiences as selling chickens and eggs door-to-door and pursuing a factory job prior to working in real estate.
Mike shared the founding of a business career with his identical twin Patrick and his younger brother Sam. This was the beginning that led to the development of his own signature real estate company. Mike had the uncanny ability and vision in real estate to create and design projects as well as the ability to see future needs in the real estate development arena. He loved his work and did it with a passion. Mike's dreams for future development will continue to be fulfilled with his vision at the forefront.
Mike went the extra mile during his mother's later years, stopping by to cook delicious meals, converse, or play a competitive game of cards. She also enjoyed the comfort and accessibility of Mike's own home as time passed.
Mike was a man of peace and principle with a heart "as big as the sky." He absolutely loved family and friends and would go out of his way to help and give support: "he was a rock" for many and was cherished greatly for the man he was.
Mike loved animals and provided shelter for dogs, cats, and even an abandoned tortoise. He generously supported the rescue and care of hundreds of abandoned, injured, and homeless animals each year.
Mike passed away suddenly on November 11th. He is now joining his parents and his brothers George, Patrick and Richard in the realm of their creator.
Mike's life will be remembered with enduring love and inspiration by Julie Baker, his sisters Kay Palinski and Mary Ann Daly, his brothers Lou (Marti) and Sam (Judy) along with his sisters-in-law Mary Ann Chadzynski and MaryAnn Christensen Eyde, as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St. in Lansing on Monday, November 18th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.; rosary at 7:00 p.m. Viewing will continue on Tuesday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m., at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 E. Willow Hwy. in Lansing. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lansing.
Donations can be made to Eaton County Right to Life or Lansing Catholic Central. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019