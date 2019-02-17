Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
219 Seymour
Lansing, MI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
219 Seymour
Lansing, MI
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Beachnau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Beachnau


Michael J. Beachnau Obituary
Michael J. Beachnau Obituary
Michael J. Beachnau

San Carlos, Calfornia - What's not to love about a man that enjoyed reality TV, soap operas, game shows (He was on 3) and MSU Spartan Sports? But Michael was more than that. He was a bright light, big hug, fast talking story teller that lit a spark within everyone he knew. He led a a life rich in relationships, starting with his own family and spreading out to the 1,000's he met and touched around the world. He excelled in a 30 year career within the hospitality industry which culminated in his dream job with Bon Appétit Management Company at Google. Michael passed away February 13, 2019 at the age of 49.

He leaves behind parents, Bob and Pat Bradshaw; siblings, David (Edie) Beachnau, Lisa (Bill Corey) Hancock, Laura (Ed) Demmer, Kevin (Tina) Beachnau, Bob (Mary) Bradshaw, Mike (Belinda) Bradshaw, and Susan Bradshaw; along with numerous aunts and uncles and the love and adoration of his nieces and nephews who meant the world to him. He was born on June 19, 1969 and raised in Lansing, Michigan, attending Lansing Catholic yet spent the last 27 years in the San Francisco Bay area where he resided with his partner, Mark McMinn. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Norman Beachnau; his grandparents, George and Marion Fuller.

A celebration of Life will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour, Lansing with Msgr. George Michalek presiding. The family will receive friends from 9:00 - 10:00 A.M. Saturday at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trevor Project. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home, Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
