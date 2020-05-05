Michael J. Lynch
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Lynch

Holt - Michael is survived by his wife and best friend of 54 Years, Mary Ellen Lynch (Connelly); brother in-law, Fr. James Connelly; daughter, Andrea Carlson and son-in-law, Richard Carlson, of Holt; son James Lynch; daughter-in law, Melynee Weber-Lynch; grandchildren, Emma Carlson, Jack Carlson and Owen Lynch.

Born in Green Bay, WI, on Sept. Jan 23, 1942, Michael was the only son of Harold J. "Red" Lynch and Katherine Dorothy Lynch (Karsten). He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with a degree in physics.

He immediately went to work for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, VA. Michael spent his entire 33-year, professional career there, retiring in 1997 as a deputy director.

Michael and Mary Ellen retired to Loudon, TN. Both became active members St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, as well as the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County Ministries. Michael served as the non-profit poverty assistance center for many years.

He was a lifelong model-railroader, dabbled in wood-working and doing his children's science fair projects. He truly loved doing for others and spent a lifetime learning new things.

For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

(www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) in memory of Michael Lynch. Friends may send a condolence to the family on Michael's obituary at www.palmerbush.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes- Holt Delhi Chapel
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
We consider ourselves extremely fortunate that we spent time with this amazing man and his family. We love you, Lynch Family.
Pamela Lehman
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved