Michael J. Lynch
Holt - Michael is survived by his wife and best friend of 54 Years, Mary Ellen Lynch (Connelly); brother in-law, Fr. James Connelly; daughter, Andrea Carlson and son-in-law, Richard Carlson, of Holt; son James Lynch; daughter-in law, Melynee Weber-Lynch; grandchildren, Emma Carlson, Jack Carlson and Owen Lynch.
Born in Green Bay, WI, on Sept. Jan 23, 1942, Michael was the only son of Harold J. "Red" Lynch and Katherine Dorothy Lynch (Karsten). He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with a degree in physics.
He immediately went to work for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, VA. Michael spent his entire 33-year, professional career there, retiring in 1997 as a deputy director.
Michael and Mary Ellen retired to Loudon, TN. Both became active members St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, as well as the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County Ministries. Michael served as the non-profit poverty assistance center for many years.
He was a lifelong model-railroader, dabbled in wood-working and doing his children's science fair projects. He truly loved doing for others and spent a lifetime learning new things.
For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
(www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) in memory of Michael Lynch. Friends may send a condolence to the family on Michael's obituary at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.