Services
Hurst Funeral Home Inc
1801 W Washington St
Greenville, MI 48838
(616) 754-6616
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Townsend Park
8260 6 Mile Rd NE
Rockford, MI
View Map
Michael Joe Garfield


1949 - 2019
Michael Joe Garfield Obituary
Michael Joe Garfield

- - Michael Joe Garfield went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born in Lansing, MI on December 8, 1949 and was a graduate of Sexton High School. He was preceded in death his wife of 40 years, Sharon Garfield; his brother, Thayne Garfield; and his parents, Leonard and Maxine Garfield. He is survived by his loving children; Dameon and Gabriela Garfield, Heather and Cameron O'Neill, Shayna and Rick Budres, and Michael Creaser; his 12 grandchildren; his brother, Joseph Garfield; his sister, Sharon Fisher; and his significant other, Melissa Mason. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Townsend Park, 8260 6 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
