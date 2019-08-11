|
Michael Joe Garfield
- - Michael Joe Garfield went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born in Lansing, MI on December 8, 1949 and was a graduate of Sexton High School. He was preceded in death his wife of 40 years, Sharon Garfield; his brother, Thayne Garfield; and his parents, Leonard and Maxine Garfield. He is survived by his loving children; Dameon and Gabriela Garfield, Heather and Cameron O'Neill, Shayna and Rick Budres, and Michael Creaser; his 12 grandchildren; his brother, Joseph Garfield; his sister, Sharon Fisher; and his significant other, Melissa Mason. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Townsend Park, 8260 6 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019