Michael John Krancich
Lansing - Passed away peacefully at 94 yrs. of age, part of the GREATEST GENERATION. 12/22/1925 - 4/2/2020. Michael was a highly decorated soldier in the Army serving as a paratrooper the 82nd airborne in WWII, receiving 2 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for bravery. After being severely wounded he fought his way back to serve his country and his family. After returning home to his loved ones he was employed by the Motor Wheel Corporation in Lansing for many years until his retirement as supervisor. He was well respected and loved by his family and friends and co-workers. It was a life well lived.
Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Phyllis (Coon) Krancich; His sons, Michael Jr., Jeffrey, Scott and an infant son; son-in-law, Leroy Hoover; Grandson, Christian Ericks; Granddaughter, Melony Black and second wife, Bertha Hiliker. Leaving behind to cherish his memory are daughters Marsha (Jerry) Ericks and Brenda Hoover; Son, Raymond (lynne) Krancich; Grandchildren, Danielle and Brent Ericks, David and Ben Hoover, Miranda (Joeseph) Schaumburg, Helena (Brent) Krancich, Theresa (Stephen) Mackey, Brandon (Callie) Shufelt, Amber (Jimmy) Cupples, Jacob Krancich and 23 Great Grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service held by Skinner Funeral Home at Deepdale Cemetery with a later memorial celebration of Michael's life after the Corona Virus threat has lifted. We wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Battle Creek V.A. for the exemplary care and concern they gave to Dad. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either the Donor Care Center; PO Box 758541 Topeka Kansas 66675 or to City Rescue Mission of Lansing; 2216 S. Cedar St. Lansing, MI 48910 in memory of Michael Krancich.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020