|
|
Michael John Stump
Lansing - Age 78 passed away November 4, 2019. He was born in Lansing on May 30, 1941, the son of Robert F. and Gladys (Pung) Stump. Michael was a 1959 graduate of St. Mary's High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. Reserve while working his way through MSU, graduating in 1967. Following graduation he joined Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Michigan where he held increasingly varied and responsible positions. Among his accomplishments he directed the establishment of the first nationwide managed care program for the auto companies. He was an active member of St. Mary Cathedral Parish, serving multiple terms on the Parish Council. Mike was a lifelong supporter of MSU and an avid fly fisherman. He was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus; a member of the American Legion, Marine Corp League, MSU Alumni Assoc., and the Eagles Aerie #1039. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Pat. Surviving are: 2 sons, Jan Michael (Jenna) , and Andrew (Emily); grandsons, Henry and Jack; granddaughter, Lucy; brother, Ronald (Jan); sisters, Kathy, Sue (Robert) Erickson, and Anne Stump; sister-in-law, Penny; former wife, Jeanette Stump; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many dear friends, some dating back to grade school and those who attended the weekly planning meetings at the K. of C. The family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel from 2-4 p.m. and 6 -8 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, where the Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Karl Pung at St. Mary Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Lansing Catholic Central or MSU Spartan Fund. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019