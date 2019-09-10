Resources
Michael John Wilson

Michael John Wilson Obituary
Michael John Wilson

Haslett - Michael John Wilson, age 61, formerly of Haslett, MI, passed away at his home in Minneapolis MN on July 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Melva Wilson. Mike is survived by sons Nick (Nina), Steve, and grandson Charlie, all residing in CA. He is also survived by sisters Linda Beasley, Laura (Gary) Jackson and Lydia (Rick) Cecil. A special thank you is given to Phyllis Krull who was very supportive to Mike for many years. Burial is to be at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
