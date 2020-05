Michael L. MurphyLansing - Age 77, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born December 18, 1942, in Lansing, to Donald and Margaret Murphy. Mike worked as a greens keeper at Centennial Acres Golf Course, where he retired after more than 30 years. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Mike was an avid golfer, gardener, traveler and reader of science fiction books, but he was primarily a family man.Surviving are: his wife of 42 years, Mary; daughters, Gina Murphy and Jacqueline Murphy; and son, Daniel Murphy. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Murphy.A memorial service will take place at a later date. Mike's love of flowers meant he appreciated them most in their natural setting; therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Greater Lansing Food Bank, Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, or Michigan Special Olympics . Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com