Michael L. Murphy
Lansing - Age 77, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born December 18, 1942, in Lansing, to Donald and Margaret Murphy. Mike worked as a greens keeper at Centennial Acres Golf Course, where he retired after more than 30 years. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Mike was an avid golfer, gardener, traveler and reader of science fiction books, but he was primarily a family man.
Surviving are: his wife of 42 years, Mary; daughters, Gina Murphy and Jacqueline Murphy; and son, Daniel Murphy. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Murphy.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Mike's love of flowers meant he appreciated them most in their natural setting; therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Greater Lansing Food Bank, Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, or Michigan Special Olympics. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Lansing - Age 77, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born December 18, 1942, in Lansing, to Donald and Margaret Murphy. Mike worked as a greens keeper at Centennial Acres Golf Course, where he retired after more than 30 years. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Mike was an avid golfer, gardener, traveler and reader of science fiction books, but he was primarily a family man.
Surviving are: his wife of 42 years, Mary; daughters, Gina Murphy and Jacqueline Murphy; and son, Daniel Murphy. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Murphy.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Mike's love of flowers meant he appreciated them most in their natural setting; therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Greater Lansing Food Bank, Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, or Michigan Special Olympics. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.