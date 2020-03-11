|
|
Michael Munro
Lansing formerly of Onondaga - Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 68. Mike was born on February 29, 1952 in Jackson, MI the son of Frederick and Elmira (Miller) Munro. He was a graduate of Leslie High School class of 1970 and went on to receive an electrical trade degree from MSU. Mike worked as a journeyman for Trine Electric in Albion before taking a position with Mobile Pipeline where he spent two years in Saudi Arabia. He also worked for Conoco Oil, Omimex Energy and retired from ANR Gas Storage in 2012 to assume his new role as full time Papa. Mike was currently the electrical inspector for Leslie, Onondaga, Bunker Hill and Aurelius townships. He was a man that lived his life by the motto, "If you have the ability and means to help someone in need, why wouldn't you". Mike was a trustworthy, generous and caring soul who would drop everything in an instant to help a family member or friend in need. He was the rock of his family and the glue that held them together. Mike was a loving husband, father and Papa whose memory will be cherished by all who loved him.
Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cyndi (Smith) Munro; mother, Elmira Munro; sons, Michael (Sarah) Munro, Tyler Munro; grandchildren, Michael, William and Benjamin Munro; sister, Retha (Bill) House; brothers, Steven (Tina) Munro, Kevin (Dawn) Munro and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and sister, Janice Westbrooks.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Homes, Eaton Rapids Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020