Michael P. Palmer
- - Michael P. Palmer passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 75.
Michael attended Ferris State University. He was a proud member of the Jaycees and the Lions Club of St. Johns.
He and his family attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns, MI. As an Independent Insurance Agent at Allaby & Brewbaker Insurance Agency, he enjoyed taking care of his clients and serving his community.
Michael leaves behind his wife Eethel Ann Palmer, children; Patrick Palmer, Heather Frechen, Scott Palmer, Catherine Peterson and Michael C. Palmer. He also has a brother, Terry Palmer and Brother-in-law, Gerry Kesler. Michael has 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, April 30th.
Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 30th at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lions Club Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019