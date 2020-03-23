|
Michael Paul Stenzel
Lansing - Age 37, our loving father, son, brother, and uncle passed away. Born May 13, 1982 in Detroit, MI. Michael was self-employed as a mechanic. He was a member of the Michigan Army National Guard. Surviving are his son, Michael Paul Stenzel; mother & step-father, Debra A. Elswick and Ken Hartman; sister, Tammy Ordiway; brother, Joseph Stenzel; 4 nephews, Jaxson Ordiway, Lucas Ordiway, Cameron Stenzel, and Ashton Stehouwer; mother of his son, Jaclyn Miller-Stenzel; many other family members and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Paul H. Stenzel.
A memorial event will be planned for when all family and friends can join to celebrate his life. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI 48917. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020