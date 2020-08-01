Michael R. Wood
Lansing - Michael R. Wood, 68, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Lansing. Born January 16, 1952 in Lansing, Michael graduated from Sexton High School.
A truly stand-up man, Michael was always the first to step in and help others. He supported his family from a young age, starting with paper routes as a 12 year-old before moving into a career as a grocery store manager in the Lansing area. He supported his sister and his niece, cared for his mother, and was a big believer in the power of mentorship. He was an automobile enthusiast, especially enjoying his many sports cars throughout the years. He liked to indulge in crime shows both old and new, like Mission Impossible, Perry Mason, and CSI. Above all, he was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and man.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruth (Plath) Wood.
His character and love will be remembered by his sister, Cynthia Wood; his niece, Courtney (Samuel) Davis; and his niece, Ruth Davis.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. Masks are required, and social distancing will be in effect.
A private interment will take place for the family at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing.
