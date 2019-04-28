Michael S. Pohl



Eagle - Michael "Mikey" S. Pohl, age 65, of Eagle, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1953 in Lansing, the son of Walter and Laurine (Koenigsknecht) Pohl. Mikey was a lifelong farmer, he loved to hunt, have a few beers and play euchre. He was a member of the N.R.A., the North American Hunting Club and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Mikey will be greatly missed by his cows, numerous cats, and the now unemployed third shift at the brewery. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen Pohl; brother, Kenny Pohl; and brother-in-law, Paul Hengesbach. Surviving are his sisters, Kathy Hengesbach, Patty Pohl, and Diane Pung; dear friends, Ashley and Angel "Maria"; as well as many nieces and nephews.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will be in North Eagle Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland. The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.