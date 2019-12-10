|
Michael William Albert
Michael William Albert, 79, went with the angels to heaven to be with his wife Julia C. Albert on Thanksgiving 11-28-2019, "Wee Willies Family Restaurant" was a pillar of the Charlotte Community for over 45 years. Michael was most known for his generosity, kind heart of donating to Helping Hands and his love for feeding those in need. Michael was preceded in death by his Julia, brother Douglas Albert and Thomas Walker. Michael was survived by his son Michael (TJ), Scott Grabel and daughter Ally, his brother Alan (Marge), Sisters Rosalie, Roberta, Nancy and special sister in law Nina Machtel. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Christa, Caleb, Maximillian, and Hope. There will be a burial Friday, December 13 at 1pm at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lansing, MI. Join us and share stories as we celebrate in his life with his many friends and family at the American Legion Post 42 Charlotte, MI from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday 14th, 2019.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019