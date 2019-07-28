|
|
Michael Williams
Eaton Rapids - Passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2017 at the age of 69. Mike was born in Jackson, MI, August 1, 1949, the son of Hershel "Jake" and Geraldine (Oberlin) Williams. He proudly served 12 years as an Airborn Ranger, 101st Division and also served 2 tours of duty during the Vietnam War. Mike was a member of the American Legion Post #15 and was the State Commander of the Michigan American Legion from 2007-2008. He was a volunteer fireman for the City of Eaton Rapids for 20 years, retiring as captain and an EMS for 12 years. Mike was a proud supporter of youth football and loved coaching the kids. He was devoted to his family, was an avid supporter of Veterans and their support systems and advocated for individuals VA benefits. His big heart and witty sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mike is survived by his wife, Ellen Angel; daughter, Claire Angel-Williams of Lansing; son, Jacob (Nikki) Angel-Williams of Eaton Rapids; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Wood of Eaton Rapids; special adopted grandchildren, Leon Wicker Hidy, Lilliana and Gabriel Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 600 S. Main St. Eaton Rapids. Visitation will take place at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel on Tuesday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm and at the church one hour prior to the funeral. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Legion Department of Michigan for Veterans Support or the United Methodist Church Camp Scholarship Fund. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019