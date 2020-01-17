|
Micheal D. Irish, Sr
The family of Micheal D. Irish, Sr announces that Micheal passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at age 65. He was the son of Mrs. Donna J. Irish-Powers of Lansing and the late Merton D. Irish.
Micheal is survived by his son Micheal D. Irish, Jr. and daughters Nicole and Stephanie Irish. His long-time significant other, Gail Garrett, cared dearly for him as he fought and lost the battle to beat cancer.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, between 2-4pm and again between 6-8pm at the Skinner Funeral Home 101 W. Jolly Road, Lansing - just West of South Cedar St.
A service for Micheal will be held at the same address on Jolly Rd, Skinner Funeral Home, at 11am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020