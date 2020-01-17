Services
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-9091
Resources
More Obituaries for Micheal Irish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micheal D. Irish Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Micheal D. Irish Sr. Obituary
Micheal D. Irish, Sr

The family of Micheal D. Irish, Sr announces that Micheal passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at age 65. He was the son of Mrs. Donna J. Irish-Powers of Lansing and the late Merton D. Irish.

Micheal is survived by his son Micheal D. Irish, Jr. and daughters Nicole and Stephanie Irish. His long-time significant other, Gail Garrett, cared dearly for him as he fought and lost the battle to beat cancer.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, between 2-4pm and again between 6-8pm at the Skinner Funeral Home 101 W. Jolly Road, Lansing - just West of South Cedar St.

A service for Micheal will be held at the same address on Jolly Rd, Skinner Funeral Home, at 11am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Micheal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -