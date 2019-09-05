|
|
Michele E. Bair
Lansing - Age 68, passed away peacefully at home September 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Michael and Barbara Danilowsky.
Michele was a graduate of Sexton High School and Northwood University. Michele retired after 32 years from the DEQ State of Michigan and later from Grand Ledge Public Schools where she spent 10 years assisting with the needs of elementary-aged children. In her retirement, Michele enjoyed traveling to many destinations including spending many summers with her family and friends at her cottage on Lake Michigan.
Michele leaves behind her loving husband of 45 years, Jim; her son, Tyler and his wife Camille; two granddaughters, Shyla and Saylor as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St., Lansing, MI 48933 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1001 North Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI 48933 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. Those who wish to remember Michele in a special way may make gifts in her memory to ALS Michigan Chapter or the Susan Mast ALS Foundation.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 5, 2019