Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church
1001 North Capitol Ave
Lansing, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Bair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele E. Bair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele E. Bair Obituary
Michele E. Bair

Lansing - Age 68, passed away peacefully at home September 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Michael and Barbara Danilowsky.

Michele was a graduate of Sexton High School and Northwood University. Michele retired after 32 years from the DEQ State of Michigan and later from Grand Ledge Public Schools where she spent 10 years assisting with the needs of elementary-aged children. In her retirement, Michele enjoyed traveling to many destinations including spending many summers with her family and friends at her cottage on Lake Michigan.

Michele leaves behind her loving husband of 45 years, Jim; her son, Tyler and his wife Camille; two granddaughters, Shyla and Saylor as well as many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St., Lansing, MI 48933 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1001 North Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI 48933 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. Those who wish to remember Michele in a special way may make gifts in her memory to ALS Michigan Chapter or the Susan Mast ALS Foundation.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now