Michele "Shelley" Kuehn Fassezke
Mason - Michele "Shelley" Kuehn Fassezke, 59, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born November 5, 1960 to Herman and Marjorie (Lees) Kuehn and was raised in Livonia, Michigan. An English teacher at Leslie High School for more than 30 years, Shelley had a passion for teaching that was founded on challenging and encouraging her students. Her father was also a teacher. She was extremely active in her children's lives and various activities. She led Girl Scout troops, church youth groups, vacation bible schools and was eager to step into any role that was needed. Shelley was also an avid traveler who visited all 50 states and 5 continents, but she took most pride in the beautiful state of Michigan. She loved spending time outside, cooking with her daughters, and quilting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Shelley was often inspired by the wonderful acts of love she saw in others. Her family is comforted they will see her again, as Shelley's faith in Jesus was a consistent and prominent part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Kuehn.
Shelley will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 34 years, David Fassezke; her children, Tyler, Ethan, Oliva Fassezke and Brianna (AJ) Powell; her brothers, Todd and Jason Kuehn; and her mother, Marjorie Kuehn.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grbdmason.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shelley's honor to the Shelley Fassezke Scholarship at Leslie High School, 4141 S Hull Rd, Leslie, MI 49251.
"Be smart; be kind."
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020