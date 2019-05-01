|
|
Michele Marie Brussow
Holt - Passed away suddenly on April 25th of a sudden ruptured brain aneurysm, or massive stroke. She was surrounded by her family the entire time and did not suffer. Michele was born to Roderick and Norma Rosher on April 18, 1967. She graduated from Holt High School in 1985 and pursued further education in Human Resources and Library Science. Michele touched many lives in the community through her work as Head Librarian, most recently at the downtown branch of Capital Area District Library. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as gardening, spending time with her family, and of course, reading. She also loved spending time with her beloved children and pets. Michele will be remembered for her drive, humor, resilience, and most importantly, unconditional love. She believed in accountability and discipline, while never faltering in upholding empathy and understanding. True to Michele's character, her last wish was to give life to others, which she was successful in through the help of the Gift of Life Foundation. She is survived by her cherished husband of 24 years, Timothy Brussow, her mother Norma Rosher, father-in-law Bernie Brussow, brother-in-law Adam Brussow, as well as her honorary sister Tammy Bhat (Shailesh Bhat and Lauren Bhat). Michele bestowed her legacy with her two children, Amelia Brussow (Michael Day) and Samuel Brussow, her beloved animals, Champ, Jake, & Elwood, and her "little angels" Brayden and Carson. A memorial visitation to honor Michele's life will take place on Thursday, May 2nd from 3pm-6pm at Palmer Bush & Jensen Funeral Home located at 5035 Holt Rd. Holt, MI 48842. We ask that you wear colorful and comfortable clothing to celebrate the beautiful life that Michele lived. Please consider bringing a letter to add to a collection at the visitation including your name, how you knew Michele, and your favorite story about her for her children and family to remember her by. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the Ingham County Animal shelter in her name which may be accessed online through icasfund.org/cc/ or calling directly at 517-367-0676.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 1, 2019