Michelle Renee Keyton-Canfield-Cornwell
1964 - 2020
Michelle Renee Keyton-Canfield-Cornwell

Lansing - Born September 22, 1964, Michelle Renee Keyton-Canfield-Cornwell, 56, transitioned home on December 3, 2020 due to complications related to Alzheimer's. She was the daughter of James T. Sr. and preceded in death by her loving mother Ruth A. Keyton.

Michelle, (AKA Mighty Mo to her Dad) was committed to her family and children! She attended Lansing Eastern High School and Lansing Community College. She had a passion for life and lived it to the fullest. She was funny, stubborn and a free spirit. She held down 3rd base on the 1981 Lansing Eastern High School Women's softball team, is a Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame Inductee and also was an avid coach for girls fastpitch softball and boys baseball.

Michelle served the federal government for over twenty years in a variety of managerial roles retiring as an Analyst.

Michelle is survived by her beautiful children, Matthew (Linsey), Michael and Brandi Canfield, who were her joy, their father Rick (Laura) Canfield, siblings, Tracey, Jimmy Jr., Kelley, Neal, Lesley, Kerry (Lauralyn), Nikki (Vic), Tori (Ron), Kristopher "K.C." (Cynthia), Trent "T.J.", special sister Rachel Dexter, grandchildren Isaiah, Hailey, Maekayla, Melanie, Mikey II, Olivia, Rylan and Titan along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, mentors and friends.

A private service will be held for Michelle. In lieu of plants/flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's, Autism or a charity of your choice in memory of Michelle Renee Keyton-Canfield-Cornwell.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.grlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
