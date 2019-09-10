Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1527 E Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1527 E Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI
Milagros Cruz Hernandez


1928 - 2019
Milagros Cruz Hernandez Obituary
Milagros Cruz Hernandez

Lansing - Milagros Cruz Hernandez, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in DeWitt, Michigan. Born January 12, 1928 in Manila, Philippines, Milagros was a respected Civil Engineer who began her career teaching at the prestigious Mapúa University in Manila. From there, she worked in Brunei before coming to Lansing, Michigan as a scholar at MSU. She worked for many years as a Chief Civil Engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation. In her spare time, Milagros enjoyed gardening, traveling, and was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Marcelina (Cruz) Hernandez; her siblings, Benjamin C. Hernandez, Mercedes C. Hernandez, and Ponciano C. Hernandez.

She will be lovingly remembred by her siblings, Fidelina C. (Silvestre) Mariano, Teresita C. (the late Gene D.) Cook, Carolina H. (the late Benjamin) Aviles, and Lamberto C. Hernandez; her many nieces and nephews; and her many dear friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11am at Church of the Resurrection, 1527 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, Michigan. The family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass, and on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, with a Rosary to be prayed at 7pm.

In honor of Milagros, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Resurrection.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
