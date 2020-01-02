|
|
Mildred "Millie" (Primeau) Shanks
Delhi Twp - Mildred "Millie" (Primeau) Shanks, of Holt passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, St. Lawrence Campus in Lansing. She had a wonderful life filled with some heartbreaks and challenges. Daughter of Fred Primeau and Amelia (Matejcek). Born in Detroit, Millie moved to Holt in 1973 with her family after Lee retired from the Detroit Police force and went to work for the newly created Michigan Lottery as head of security for instant games. A strong Catholic, Millie was a faithful parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Lansing. She volunteered at Sparrow Hospital for over 10 years. She loved playing Bridge, travel, playing the lottery, and visiting with her dear friends Betty Hall, Irene Lafrinere, and Janel Pollentier. Married in 1948 to Leon "Lee" Shanks, she is preceded in death by her husband Lee, son Mark, granddaughter Caroline, daughter Lisa Parker, brothers Arthur and Alfred, sister Violet Beckle, and niece Bev. Millie is survived by her son Kurt Shanks and his wife Penny (Johnson); grandsons Jon, Jim and Kate (Green) and great grandson Samuel; grandsons Colin Shanks, son of Mark and Mary; and Brennan Parker, son of Tim and Lisa. Millie is also survived by her loving nieces and nephew who endearingly call her Aunt Suzie: Barb, Mary, Judy, Carol and Richard Beckel. Over 30 years a widow, Millie was independent with a sharp mind. She was happiest in groups and loved to tell stories that had us all laughing. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 11 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish with Rev. Fr. John Byers as celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or Penrickton Center for Blind Children 26530 Eureka Road, Taylor, Michigan 48180, two causes dear to Millie. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020