Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Millerburg Cemetery
Charlotte, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Millicent Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millicent Young


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millicent Young Obituary
Millicent Young

Williamston - Millicent Ann Young was born November 9, 1930 in Lansing, MI, the eldest child of Frank and Lulu Mae (Nelson) Young. She went to her heavenly home on May 16, 2019. She is survived by four younger siblings: Vaughn (Suzanne) Young, Joan (Dale) Kreider, Rosa-Lee Young, and Lynn Young. She is also survived by two nieces and two nephews, one great niece and four great nephews. Millie grew up in Valley Farms and Williamston, MI, graduating from Williamston High School. She attended Grand Rapids Bible School and received her nursing degree from Edward Sparrow School of Nursing. Millie served in several locales as a nurse/missionary with the Navigators Scripture Memorization Program. Upon returning to Michigan she worked as a nursing supervisor/retirement home administrator, retiring from ICMCF, Dobie Road in Okemos. Millie cared for her elderly parents until they passed away, as she was cared for by her church family and neighbors. She loved her church and was a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Williamston. Millicent's family thanks all of you for your "TLC." Burial service will be held at Millerburg Cemetery, Charlotte, MI, July 20, 11:00 A.M., Pastor Chris Beard officiating. Donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 315 N. Williamston Rd., Williamston, MI 48895. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now