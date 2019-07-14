Millicent Young



Williamston - Millicent Ann Young was born November 9, 1930 in Lansing, MI, the eldest child of Frank and Lulu Mae (Nelson) Young. She went to her heavenly home on May 16, 2019. She is survived by four younger siblings: Vaughn (Suzanne) Young, Joan (Dale) Kreider, Rosa-Lee Young, and Lynn Young. She is also survived by two nieces and two nephews, one great niece and four great nephews. Millie grew up in Valley Farms and Williamston, MI, graduating from Williamston High School. She attended Grand Rapids Bible School and received her nursing degree from Edward Sparrow School of Nursing. Millie served in several locales as a nurse/missionary with the Navigators Scripture Memorization Program. Upon returning to Michigan she worked as a nursing supervisor/retirement home administrator, retiring from ICMCF, Dobie Road in Okemos. Millie cared for her elderly parents until they passed away, as she was cared for by her church family and neighbors. She loved her church and was a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Williamston. Millicent's family thanks all of you for your "TLC." Burial service will be held at Millerburg Cemetery, Charlotte, MI, July 20, 11:00 A.M., Pastor Chris Beard officiating. Donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 315 N. Williamston Rd., Williamston, MI 48895. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grwilliamston.com Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019