Millie May Oxford
Lansing, MI -
Age 90, passed away, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Millie was born, May 8, 1928, in Taylor Twp., MI the daughter of F.A. and Alice (Adams) Miller. A resident of the Lansing area most of her life, Millie was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a longtime volunteer with the Mary Magdalen League at St. Lawrence Hospital, Sparrow volunteers and other charitable organizations. She was a current member of the Women's State Club. She is survived by her loving husband, James R. Oxford; daughter, Julie Eckhardt of Petoskey; son, Thomas (Tammy) Eckhardt of Lansing; grandchildren, Samantha and Nathan. Millie will be remembered for her love and generosity toward everyone she met. She befriended many and brought a smile to the faces of those who cared for her during her illness. An exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and friend will be dearly missed by all. A memorial will be held in Petoskey at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Greater Lansing Food Bank in memory of Millie. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
