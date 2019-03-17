Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
For more information about
Millie Oxford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie Oxford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie May Oxford


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Millie May Oxford Obituary
Millie May Oxford

Lansing, MI -

Age 90, passed away, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Millie was born, May 8, 1928, in Taylor Twp., MI the daughter of F.A. and Alice (Adams) Miller. A resident of the Lansing area most of her life, Millie was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a longtime volunteer with the Mary Magdalen League at St. Lawrence Hospital, Sparrow volunteers and other charitable organizations. She was a current member of the Women's State Club. She is survived by her loving husband, James R. Oxford; daughter, Julie Eckhardt of Petoskey; son, Thomas (Tammy) Eckhardt of Lansing; grandchildren, Samantha and Nathan. Millie will be remembered for her love and generosity toward everyone she met. She befriended many and brought a smile to the faces of those who cared for her during her illness. An exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and friend will be dearly missed by all. A memorial will be held in Petoskey at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Greater Lansing Food Bank in memory of Millie. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now