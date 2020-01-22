Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
Lansing - Milton Dwayne Chester was born on January 13, 1970 to Tommie and Curtis Chester.

Milton confessed his faith in Christ at an early age. He was baptized at Shiloah Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing, Michigan, under the late Rev. Climmie Hughes. He served as trustee at his home church. Greater Faith & Deliverance. He also assisted with the youth choir and was a member of the men's choir.

Milton graduated from Sexton High School in Lansing. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Albion College and his Master's Degree at Michigan State University.

After graduating from Michigan State University, he pursued a career in higher education. Milton eventually landed at Binghamton University, where he rose to the rank of Assistant Dean for Off-Campus Programs and Services. It was during his time at Binghamton, that Milton found his true calling. He became an advocate, encourager, mentor, and voice for the students of Binghamton University, when they needed it most. He worked closely with different student organizations, including JUMP Nation and Men of Color, which were dear to his heart. He also oversaw the food pantry that served off campus students. He was always willing to make himself available to a student in need. His dedication to the student body was demonstrated through his actions on and off campus. If there was a student event going on, you could count on Milton being there. He was a man of integrity that lived a life well lived.

Milton was preceded in death by: his brother, Myrun Chester.

Milton went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 6, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory: his parents, Tommie and Curtis Chester; brothers, Devon Chester and Curtis Chester, Jr. of Lansing; grandmother, Elnora Roland; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services for Mr. Chester will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am at Shiloah Missionary Baptist Church, 5225 S Waverly Rd, Lansing, MI 48911. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.
