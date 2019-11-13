Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton E. Collins


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton E. Collins Obituary
Milton E. Collins

Mason - Milton E. Collins was born on March 4, 1930 in Evergreen Township, Sanilac MI, the son of the late Elmer and Freda (Hicks) Collins, and passed away November 12, 2019 at the age of 89. Milton was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Milton worked and retired from Oldsmobile as a forklift operator. Milton was member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion and the . He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed casino playing, bowling, fishing, and watching his family compete in sporting events. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him. Milton was preceded in death by parents; wife, Evelyn "Pinkie" Collins; daughter, Patricia Clemons; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters. Surviving are his 2 sons, John (Rose) Smith and James (LeeAnn) Collins; 2 daughters, Jacqueline (Ron) Judson and Roberta (Dennis) Saladin; 7 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Crawford. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home and a half hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stoneleigh Hospice of Lansing, 3411 Stoneleigh Dr., Lansing, MI 48910, in memory of Milton. On-line condolences may be made at www.grbdmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now