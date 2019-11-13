|
Milton E. Collins
Mason - Milton E. Collins was born on March 4, 1930 in Evergreen Township, Sanilac MI, the son of the late Elmer and Freda (Hicks) Collins, and passed away November 12, 2019 at the age of 89. Milton was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Milton worked and retired from Oldsmobile as a forklift operator. Milton was member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion and the . He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed casino playing, bowling, fishing, and watching his family compete in sporting events. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him. Milton was preceded in death by parents; wife, Evelyn "Pinkie" Collins; daughter, Patricia Clemons; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters. Surviving are his 2 sons, John (Rose) Smith and James (LeeAnn) Collins; 2 daughters, Jacqueline (Ron) Judson and Roberta (Dennis) Saladin; 7 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Crawford. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home and a half hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stoneleigh Hospice of Lansing, 3411 Stoneleigh Dr., Lansing, MI 48910, in memory of Milton. On-line condolences may be made at www.grbdmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019