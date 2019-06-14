|
|
Milton Erdmann
Urbana, MD - Milton Erdmann, age 96, passed away in Urbana, MD, on September 15, 2018. He was surrounded by his family (with whom he had lived for 7 years): daughter Amy & her husband, Eric Steinhoff, & granddaughters Kayla, Erica & Brooke.
Milt was born on July 11, 1922 in Abrams, WI—the son of Herman A. & Louise F. (Lear) Erdmann. The family moved to Iron Mountain, MI when he was 6 months old. He graduated from Kingsford H.S. in 1939 & attended Northern MI College for 2 years.
In 1941, he transferred to MI State College, where he received his BS degree in Agriculture. Milton enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1943 & served as a B-24 Bomber pilot in the 15th Air Force based in Italy. He completed 27 bombing missions over Northern Italy, Austria, Yugoslavia & S. Germany. Among other citations, he received 5 Bronze Battle Stars & an Air Medal.
After the war, he returned to his education at MI State & received his MS degree in the Dept. of Farm Crops. After receiving a research fellowship from the MI Sugar Beet Industry, Milt received his PH.D. in 1953. In 1966, he took a sabbatical at Cornell Univ. He was an Extension Specialist in the Department of Crop & Soil Sciences at MSU for 27 years—retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1980.
In 1958, Milt married Carol Greene of Kingsford, MI. They enjoyed traveling, camping & many family trips with their daughter, Amy. Milt was preceded in death (in 1991) by his wife, Carol, and by his father, Herman, mother, Louise & brothers Herman H. & Edwin H. K. Erdmann.
A memorial potluck get-together will be held at the MSU 4-H Children's Garden (1066 Bogue St) on Thurs., June 20 from 4-8 pm, & funeral services on Sat., June 22 at 1 PM at St. John's Lutheran in Florence, WI. Graveside military honors will follow at 1:30 PM with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery (Florence, WI). Donations in Milt's name can be made to www.honorflight.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 14, 2019