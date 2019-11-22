|
Minh Chung Trinh
Kalamazoo - Age 89, died peacefully on November 19, 2019 at Rose Arbor Hospice. Chung was born April 14, 1930 in Fukien, China. Chung was a true and absolute survivor. He left China when he was just a teenager, finding work and raising his family in Vietnam. He later escaped Vietnam after the war, bringing his family to the United States by way of Indonesia. Together, they not only learned the language, but created a more prosperous life for themselves. His every waking moment was devoted to providing for his children as he was a hard worker and wonderful father. His sacrifices and courage serve as inspiration to many. Chung was preceded in death by his wife, Anh Hue Nhang, and his brother. Surviving are his children: Mandy (Tony) Phan, Julie (Caihua Pan) Trinh, Dan (Olivia) Trinh, Vanessa Trinh, Tim (Thuc Anh) Trinh, Tony (Brenda) Trinh, and Allison (Jack) Jensen; 17 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Visit with family and friends while sharing food and refreshments from 11-1 PM on Saturday (NOV 23) at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Dr., Kalamazoo, 269-375-2900. Visit Chung's personal webpage at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com where you may read his Life Story, archive a favorite memory or photo, and sign his online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritas for their refugee resettlement program.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019