Maple Rapids - Minnie M. Nunemaker died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born May 11, 1924 in Brookfield, GA the daughter of William and Ida (Shirley) Parkerson. Minnie was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church and the Women's Missionary Sewing Circle. She worked as the librarian for the Maple Rapids Library for 22 years. On November 25, 1944 she married Marvin Nunemaker and he preceded her in death in January of 1993. She was also predeceased by a grandson, Marvin Todd Nunemaker, a son-in-law, Bill Nemetz, a sister, Joanne Hayes and three brothers, James, Albert and Johnny Parkerson. Surviving are two daughters, Margaret Nunemaker of St. Johns and Marvia Nemetz of Maple Rapids; two sons, Samuel E. (Jean) Nunemaker of Winter Haven, FL and Bill (Connie) Nunemaker of Shevlin, MN; five grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; brother, Henry (Brenda) Parkerson; sister, Faye Tawyzer and sister-in-law, Betty Sue Parkerson all of GA. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at Bethel Mennonite Church 9785 S. Bagley Rd. (US 127) Ashley with Pastor Joe Pendleton officiating. Interment will take place at Washington Township Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 & 6-8 PM Sunday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to the Maple Rapids Library.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019