Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Palmer Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Palmer Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI
Mireille "Michelle" Piggott-Coucke

Mireille "Michelle" Piggott-Coucke Obituary
Mireille "Michelle" Piggott-Coucke

Lansing - Mireille "Michelle" (Lagneau) Piggott-Coucke passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing. Michelle was born in Lyon, France on October 24, 1938 to Charles Lagneau and Marie-Charlotte Robin Delimal Lagneau. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry; parents, Charles and Charlotte and brother, Jacques Lagneau. Michelle is survived by her six children: Donald (Sheila) Maurer, Grand Ledge; Martin (Lisa) Maurer, Lansing; Patric Maurer, Allen Park; Jack (Joanne) Maurer, Tampa FL.; Elizabeth (Joe) Totten, Portage and Noelle (Curt) Potocki of Almont. She is also survived by her sister, Marthe and brother Max Lagneau, both of France. Her Grandchildren are: Jade (Jim) Jerzak, Zack (Alex) Maurer, Mason (Karol) Maurer, Trevor Maurer, Austin (Taylor) Maurer, Beau Maurer, Joe (Rashae) Polo, Nicole (Darrell) Calhoun, Christopher Maurer, Alex Maurer, Joshua Maurer, Brianna Totten, Ryan Totten and Colin Potocki along with 17 Great-Grandchildren and 3 on the way.

Michelle lived, worked and raised her family in Lansing. She began her career in the Retail Clothing Industry in the 1960's. Her career spanned nearly 30 years working as a clothing buyer (Yankee's, Lansing), family owned/manager (Land of Oz, St. John's, MI), designer and entrepreneur. Michelle started her own children's clothing line (GiGi Collection) in the mid-1980's and sold her line to stores across the US. Michelle was innovative and extraordinarily creative. She touched and inspired many over the years with her unique vision. As a mother, Michelle instilled in her children, a strong faith, hard work ethic, tenacity to overcome, perseverance against any odds, and an unwavering commitment to being exactly who you are, always.

Please join Michelle's family in celebrating her life on Monday, February 10, 2020. Visitation-Noon-2 pm and Memorial Service 2pm at Palmer Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy. Lansing, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Michelle's memory to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan at http://www.sparrowfoundation.org/give . Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice House for the genuine love and impeccable care you provided to our mother and to us. You are forever in our hearts.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
