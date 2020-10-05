Miriam "Mimi" Macias-Bennett
Eaton Rapids formerly of Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and savior on September 28th 2020. Born the tenth out of thirteen children to Rev Juan A. Macias and Ramona Velasquez-Macias on September 23rd 1956 in Kansas City, Kansas. Aunt Mimi was loved by a family as vast as the stars in heaven where she now makes her home.
She will be missed by many and honored in a memorial service at Maranatha Baptist church Tuesday at 1 p.m. Gifts and flowers may be sent to the church at 2300 N. Waverly Road Lansing, Michigan 48906. Due to our current pandemic we're asking that local government guidelines be adhered to. Masks & social distancing etc. To share condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com