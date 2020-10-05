1/1
Miriam "Mimi" Macias-Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam "Mimi" Macias-Bennett

Eaton Rapids formerly of Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and savior on September 28th 2020. Born the tenth out of thirteen children to Rev Juan A. Macias and Ramona Velasquez-Macias on September 23rd 1956 in Kansas City, Kansas. Aunt Mimi was loved by a family as vast as the stars in heaven where she now makes her home.

She will be missed by many and honored in a memorial service at Maranatha Baptist church Tuesday at 1 p.m. Gifts and flowers may be sent to the church at 2300 N. Waverly Road Lansing, Michigan 48906. Due to our current pandemic we're asking that local government guidelines be adhered to. Masks & social distancing etc. To share condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved