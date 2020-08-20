1/1
Mitchel E. Powers
Mitchel E. Powers

Dewitt - 82, of Dewitt, Michigan, passed away on August 9, 2020. Mitchel was born on April 16, 1939 in Gleason, Tennessee, to Mitchel and Fairy Dell (Wheat) Powers. He married Arlene (Good) Powers in 1967, and they would spend 53 years together. Mitchel enjoyed street rods, classic cars, and car shows. He also enjoyed spending time on the water speed boating, and fishing. Mitchel liked spending time up north at the cabin in Harrison, Michigan. Mitchel was very handy, and could figure out most things. From vehicles (of course), to carpentry. His lawn maintenance was more of a hobby than a chore.

Mitchel leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Arlene; His children Thomas, Harold, Ronald, and Mitchel; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; Daughter Koni, and son Randy.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
August 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this, Mitch was a great guy and always good for a laugh. I will miss him
Jeff Miller
Friend
