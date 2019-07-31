|
|
Mitchell & Margaret Brown
Delta Township - Mitchell LaRue Brown, 91, of Lansing, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. He was employed by General Motors in a number of engineering roles, retiring as the DELCO liaison to Oldsmobile.
Margaret Henderson Brown, 88, of Lansing, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. She was an elementary school teacher in the East Lansing School District, and she supervised student teachers at Michigan State University.
They are survived by: their children, Glenn (Valerie) Brown, Darryl (Adriane) Brown, Marla Brown, and Judi (Hugh) Brown Clarke; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Osey Henderson; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation: Friday, August 2, 1-4pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 West Saint Joseph Street, Lansing, MI & 5-7pm at Trinity AME Church, 3500 Holmes Road, Lansing, MI.
Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 3rd at Trinity AME Church with viewing from 10-11am.
Internment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 4444 W. Grand River Ave., Lansing, MI immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Literacy Coalition and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 31, 2019