Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity AME Church
3500 Holmes Road
Lansing, MI
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity AME Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity AME Church
Interment
Following Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
4444 W. Grand River Ave.
Lansing, MI
Delta Township - Mitchell LaRue Brown, 91, of Lansing, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. He was employed by General Motors in a number of engineering roles, retiring as the DELCO liaison to Oldsmobile.

Margaret Henderson Brown, 88, of Lansing, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. She was an elementary school teacher in the East Lansing School District, and she supervised student teachers at Michigan State University.

They are survived by: their children, Glenn (Valerie) Brown, Darryl (Adriane) Brown, Marla Brown, and Judi (Hugh) Brown Clarke; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Osey Henderson; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation: Friday, August 2, 1-4pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 West Saint Joseph Street, Lansing, MI & 5-7pm at Trinity AME Church, 3500 Holmes Road, Lansing, MI.

Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 3rd at Trinity AME Church with viewing from 10-11am.

Internment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 4444 W. Grand River Ave., Lansing, MI immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Literacy Coalition and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 31, 2019
