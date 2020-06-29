Mitchell Sivyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mitchell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mitchell Sivyer

Grand Ledge - Mitchell "Mick" L. Sivyer, 68, passed away June 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Sivyer Farm located at 4080 Saginaw Hwy., Mulliken, MI 48861. See full obituary and information at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved