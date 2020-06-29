Mitchell Sivyer
Grand Ledge - Mitchell "Mick" L. Sivyer, 68, passed away June 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Sivyer Farm located at 4080 Saginaw Hwy., Mulliken, MI 48861. See full obituary and information at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Grand Ledge - Mitchell "Mick" L. Sivyer, 68, passed away June 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Sivyer Farm located at 4080 Saginaw Hwy., Mulliken, MI 48861. See full obituary and information at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.