|
|
Mollie Manchester
Mason - Passed away March 26, 2020 at the age of 80. Mollie was born in Lansing, MI, August 6, 1939, the daughter of Oliver and Gladys (Murphy) McKimmy. She was a graduate of Eastern High School in Lansing and worked with Bell Telephone for 30 years before retiring. Mollie was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Eastern Stars in Mason. She traveled to every state in the USA with her husband, collected blue snowmen, cookie jars and Santa Clauses. She also enjoyed camping and spending time at their cottage at Lake Michigan. Mollie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim Manchester; children, David (Joan) Manchester of Eaton Rapids, Pamela (Tom) Bowlin of New Mexico, Shirley (Scott) Croy of Eaton Rapids; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Pat (James) Fagan, Nancy (Ralph) Bailey, Ruth (Louie) Hartstuff; brother, Ralph (Becky) McKimmy; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Eaton Community Palliative Care, 2675 S. Cochran Rd. Charlotte, MI 48813. Please visit our website to place online condolences at www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 27 to Apr. 5, 2020