Mollie Woods
Grand Ledge - Mollie Marie Woods, age 78, was called home to the Lord on January 15, 2020. She was born February 10, 1941 in Paintsville, Kentucky, daughter to Monroe and Lavisha (Meade) Wheeler. Mollie retired from Kroger in 1996 after 45 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, and lunch with her ladies from St. Michael Church at A&W restaurant.
Mollie is survived by her daughter Paula (Brian Stead) Woods of Dimondale and nieces Melissa (Jeremy) LeFleur of Grand Ledge and Natasha (Josh Goodacre) LaPierre of Vermontville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Woods and sister Bobbie Russell.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pioneer Cemetery, 9501 Hartel Road, Grand Ledge, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society or Breast Cancer Foundations, Susan G. Komen in memory of Mollie Woods. The family is being served by the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 26, 2020