Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Monte Collins
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Wayside Chapel
518 College Rd.
Mason, MI
Monte Gene Collins Sr.


1951 - 2019
Monte Gene Collins Sr. Obituary
Monte Gene Collins Sr.

Holt - 67, passed away on a beautiful fall day Oct. 20, 2019, after a long struggle of Kuf's disease surrounded by his family. He was born in Flint on December 24, 1951 to Pat and Gene Collins. He retired from Conrail Railroad, he loved his job of laying down railroad tracks throughout Michigan. He was a grateful member of AA and one of his greatest joys was fishing the Great Lakes. Monte loved playing harmonica and singing gospels. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Chris and Kimberly. He is survived by his wife Theresa; daughter, Michelle (Marco) Santos; son, Monte (Jamie) Collins; grandchildren, Nika, Markie, Michael, Makena, Brock, and Charlotte; brothers, Lonnie and Audie Collins; sisters, Sue (Jim) Kael, Shannon (Dado) Franco and Toni Moore, numerous nieces and nephews, and his entire church family at Faith Tabernacle Church especially Pastor Frances Dunn-Simon. A Memorial Service is Oct. 25 at 2:00 PM at Wayside Chapel, 518 College Rd., Mason. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lansing Hospice for the heartfelt and compassionate care they provided Monte at the Stoneleigh Residence.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
