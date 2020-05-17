Moreen A. Buske
Hales Corners - (nee Runge) Went Home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 10th, 2020 at the age of 84. Wife of Pastor Daniel Buske for 59 years. Mom of Deborah, Mark (Lois), Janean (Andy) Plocher. Grandma of 6, great-grandma of 2. Sister of Sally (the late Charles) Prodoehl. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Private services have been held, and the funeral service can be viewed at www.heritagefuneral.com.
Interment St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery, Helenville, WI.
Moreen was affectionately known as the reverend mother by her friends in Michigan. She was also a big Michigan State Spartans fan, and was a true Spartan to the end.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Emanuel First Ev. Lutheran Church in Lansing, MI, or St. Jacobi Ev. Lutheran Church in Greenfield, WI, appreciated.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 17, 2020.