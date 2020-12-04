Murray Marsh
Dimondale - Murray Marsh died saving puppies from a burning building. Well, maybe not. We all know how much he loved telling stories. Saying goodbye to a man like Murray is hard because he was larger than life. He was a presence in more ways than one. Physically, you couldn't miss him. His shoulders alone cleared the way in many crowds. Many of you may have seen more of him than you wished to at the dinner table but as he would say "if you don't like it, don't look." His style was one of a kind. Yes, he was a physical legend, but his personality shone even brighter. Murray was an honest, kindhearted, hardworking, generous man who was also a little stubborn sometimes - okay, all the time. He was someone you trusted, that you could call on when you needed a lift or a laugh. His humor was unbridled and often told jokes at your expense and we loved it. He'd often steal your milk when you weren't looking or shift the car into neutral from the passenger set just to see the look on your face when you noticed what he'd done.
He was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, and a devoted friend. He was a retired welder for General Motors, an Army veteran, a township official, and champion weightlifter, and a very proud farmer. He was a simple man. He travelled the world but always found home to be his favorite place. He took great pride in caring for the people and land around him and he was never without a four-legged buddy by his side. He taught us so much about life and when we look to the future without him, we will find ourselves asking, "what would Murray do?"
With Murray you knew exactly where you stood because he did not waste his time. When he loved you, he really loved you, and you knew it. Murray leaves behind countless individuals whose lives will not be the same without him, including his wife of nearly 60 years, Betty; his daughters, Terri (Dean) Hanton, Jerri (Jeff) Blust, and Kelli (Col. Mike) Shreves; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Morris (Joan) Marsh; and many very close friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Garry and Jackie Marsh. We will miss him every day, but will remember him whenever we smell the scent of fresh-mowed grass or enjoy some butter pecan ice cream.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to support Murray's family by sharing memories on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com
. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.