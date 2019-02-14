|
|
Myrene Beckman Hardenbergh
- - Myrene Lucille Beckman was born at her grandmother Beckman's house in Rochester MI on June 4, 1920 to Gladys (Carmer) and Hubert Beckman. She married Clayton Hardenbergh on December 26, 1941. She died peacefully on February 8, 2019 in hospice care at The Meadows in Owosso MI. Cremation has taken place per her request. She will be laid to rest at a future date next to her husband Clayton and Father and Mother in the Ortonville Cemetery.
Beki was a steadfast Christian and community volunteer. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Royal Oak, active in the Women's Association and circles, University Presbyterian Church in Rochester Hills, and Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing. She was a member and President of the Royal Oak Woman's Club and worked at the Detroit Art Institute's rental gallery. She appreciated orchestral music and fine art, enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing, and playing Bridge.
Beki is survived by her sons Tom (Linda) Hardenbergh and Bob (Sharon) Hardenbergh, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three nephews, and four nieces.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 14, 2019