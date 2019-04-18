|
Myrna J. Campbell
Lansing - Age 86, passed away April 16, 2019. She was born August 6, 1932, in Lansing, to James and Vera Smith.
Myrna was a dedicated member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 60 years, and was a member of the United Methodist Women's Circle. She traveled extensively with her husband, Thomas, and they enjoyed camping. She met with her extended family for lunch at the Lansing Mall every Tuesday for 50 years. She was artistic and enjoyed crafts, especially needlework, but her true calling in life was to be a grandmother!
She is survived by her children, Arlie C. (Michael) Skory, Michael (Debby) Campbell, and Carol L. (Ronald) Bell; 6 grandchildren, Megan (Jeff) Ashton, Daniel Glossop, Angela Glossop, Jay (Amanda) Glossop, Robin Skory, and Brian (Terra) Campbell; 5 great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Olivia, Dallas, Alice, and Sydney; sister-in-law, Norma Smith; cousin, Joyce Miller; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas Campbell; 4 brothers, Donald, Ronald, Royce, and Larry Smith; and 2 sisters, Marilyn Walters and Norma Campbell.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1900 Boston Blvd., Lansing. Her family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Deepdale Memorial Gardens, Lansing. Memorial contributions may be made to her church or to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 18, 2019