Myron "Mike" Plough Kelsey
East Lansing - SEPTEMBER 2, 1931 - FEBRUARY 10, 2019
Myron "Mike" Kelsey died February 10, 2019 at age 87. Dr. Kelsey, a 59 year resident of East Lansing, was a faculty member of Agricultural Economics at Michigan State University from 1959 to 2002, with primary responsibilities teaching through Michigan State Cooperative Extension. He founded the annual MSU Income Tax Schools for farm tax preparers held across the state, continuing to work with some teaching sites until 2016.
He also coordinated the first cohort of the Kellogg Farm Leadership Program, whose graduates have served in multiple roles in state and local government. He worked with cooperative farm lenders, county agents, and directly with farm families to establish best practices and solve difficult problems.
Mike Kelsey was devoted to University United Methodist Church in East Lansing for 60 years as a Servant Minister, trustee, and on the finance committee. In retirement he organized multiple service projects, helping individuals in the Lansing area as well as trips to New Orleans and national United Methodist Relief emergency distribution centers in the South and Midwest. For decades he was present for Tuesday Men's Breakfast, and that group continued to include him by phone each week for almost a year after he could no longer attend in person. Prior to his retirement he also served the maximum term as chairperson of the West Michigan Annual Conference finance committee.
Mike is remembered and missed for his easy laugh, his careful listening, his generous spirit, his wise counsel, and his deep quiet love. His wife, Joan Kelsey, died in 2010. He is survived by his partner Shirley Sliker, brother Fred Kelsey, sister Lois Mirabito, daughter Cathie Kelsey and son-in-law Terry Tice, and son Tim Kelsey and daughter-in-law Alice Kelsey, and grandchildren Julia Kelsey, Emma Kelsey Storch, and Eli Kelsey.
Memorial services will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 1:30 pm at University United Methodist Church, 1120 S. Harrison Rd, East Lansing, MI, 48823. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 16, 2019