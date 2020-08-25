Nancy A. Myers



St. Johns - Nancy Ann Myers, age 80 passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Nancy was born on June 24, 1940 in St. Johns, the daughter of Almond and Dorothy (Beck) Cressman. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1958. On November 28, 1959 she married Gerald A. Myers in St. Johns.



Nancy worked as a legal secretary and was a member of Pilgrim United Methodist Church. She was a 4-H leader, was the co-founder and secretary for the local Cemetery Restoration Group, was instrumental in many Historical Society events and well as being the family historian. She was an active member of the Garden Club, three Red Hat Societies, and the Old Car Club. While Nancy and Gerald were raising their children they hosted 27 foreign exchange students. One of the greatest adventures of her lifetime was touring all 50 states with her husband, Gerald.



Nancy is survived by her husband, Gerald; children: Laura Myers, Betty (Randy Studaker) Myers, Ted (Lori) Myers, and Angela Myers; grandchildren: Brandon (Heather) Hiatt, Jeremy Myers, Sierra Sullivan, Danielle (Marc) Trieweiler, Natalie (Frank) Hudson, Allison (Keegan) Bengel, Quinn Myers, Elizabeth Doyle, Kelli Studaker, and Abigail Studaker; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and in-laws, along with many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Beth (William) Huss, sister Connie (Russel) Bauerle and brother Richard (Karen) Cressman.



Visitation will take place at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, Michigan on Tuesday, September 1, 3:00-7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns on Wednesday, September 2, at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to Pilgrim United Methodist Church, St. Johns, Michigan.









