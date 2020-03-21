Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hufnagel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Hufnagel


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann Hufnagel Obituary
Nancy Ann Hufnagel

St. Johns - Nancy Ann Hufnagel, age 77, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.

Due to the current circumstances a private family Funeral Service will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and announced as soon as the information is available. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI.

Nancy was born in St. Johns, MI on March 17, 1943, the daughter of Vernon and Rita Sackrider. She graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1961. On August 25, 1962 she married Tom Hufnagel; Tom passed away on October 12, 2018.

Nancy retired from MSU as a departmental secretary after many years of service. She loved gardening, sewing and traveling. Nancy was very close with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; she cherished the time she spent with them. Nancy and Tom had a very strong faith and were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Nancy was involved with the Ladies Guild where she volunteered for many community events.

She is survived by daughters: Patty and Steve Baxter, Carol Boak

Jeanette Dubendorf; brother Arthur and Gerri Sackrider; sister Marlene Freelan; grandchildren: Brandi, Erin, Nathaniel, Megan, Alex, Monica, Derrek, and Trevor; honorary grandson Tommy; great grandchildren: Clara, Delilah, Amelia, AJ, Zoey, and Bentley. She is also survived by many brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, daughter Dawn, sister Shirley and brother Charles.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -