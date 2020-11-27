1/
Nancy Arlene Kipp
1933 - 2020
Nancy Arlene Kipp

Carson City - Nancy Arlene Kipp Age 87, of Carson City, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Laurels of Carson City. Nancy was born March 21, 1933 in Gratiot County, the daughter of Kendall and Marietta (Wells) Wolfe. She graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1951. Nancy married William "Bill" Kipp on June 18, 1955 in Elm Hall. She worked for Alma Electric Appliance Store in Alma for many years. She was a member and former treasurer of the First Congregational Church in Carson City. She enjoyed quilting, reading, Tigers baseball, needle work, painting, doing word puzzles, going to grandchildren's activities, travelling and helping Bill with hunter's safety classes. She is survived by her children Deborah (Dan) Meaney, Ron (Shelly) Kipp, Rebecca Swan, Kenneth Kipp, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2011, son Dennis and brothers James, Don and MJ Wolfe. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church of Carson City or the Carson City Library. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City. To view Nancy's obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home - Carson City
816 E. Main St.
Carson City, MI 48811
989-584-3504
